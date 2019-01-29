Lakers Rumors: LeBron James' Frustration 'Visibly High' During 1st Season in LA

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James stands on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

LeBron James has preached patience since signing a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason, but for someone who has reached eight consecutive NBA Finals, that approach may be easier said than done.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, James' "frustration level has been visibly high" at various points during his first season in purple and gold.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Buzz: Bucks, Raptors Join AD Sweeps

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buzz: Bucks, Raptors Join AD Sweeps

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    What Are AD, Other Top Targets Actually Worth?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Are AD, Other Top Targets Actually Worth?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    The 1 Trade to Fix Every Contender's Biggest Concern

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 1 Trade to Fix Every Contender's Biggest Concern

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AD Won't Be Dealt ASAP Unless Pels Are Overwhelmed

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: AD Won't Be Dealt ASAP Unless Pels Are Overwhelmed

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report