Lakers Rumors: LeBron James' Frustration 'Visibly High' During 1st Season in LA

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

LeBron James has preached patience since signing a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason, but for someone who has reached eight consecutive NBA Finals, that approach may be easier said than done.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, James' "frustration level has been visibly high" at various points during his first season in purple and gold.

