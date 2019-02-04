NBA Teams Buying, Selling Draft Picks at the Trade Deadline

NBA Teams Buying, Selling Draft Picks at the Trade DeadlineFebruary 4, 2019
The NBA is broken down into buyers and sellers leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. In this case, we're looking at rebuilding teams interested in acquiring draft picks versus teams willing to give them up for a player who can help right away.
The New York Knicks were the first to strike by dealing Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, who had to throw in two first-rounders.
A number of tanking franchises will try to sell off their veterans to playoff teams that don't value their picks as much.
Buying Draft Picks: New York Knicks
The Knicks shouldn't be done after dealing Porzingis.
They have five players with expiring deals: DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Enes Kanter, Mario Hezonja and Noah Vonleh. And each could be attractive to playoff teams looking for an extra push.
It's all about the future for the Knicks, who'll also want to preserve the tank over their final 30 games. The team has the worst record in the league by a half-game over the Cavaliers.
While they wait until July to try to sign a pair of All-Star free agents, stockpiling draft picks should be a goal before the deadline.
Unless, the Knicks decide to become draft-pick sellers in hopes of trading for a star like Anthony Davis. New York has seven first-rounders over the next five years.
Buying Draft Picks: Cleveland Cavaliers
With the league's second-worst record, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to rebuild. And that means every veteran on the roster, including Kevin Love, should be on the trade block.
The sale has already begun, as the Cavaliers just traded Rodney Hood for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and a pair of second-rounders, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
They need more young players to start developing, with rookie Collin Sexton and 23-year-old Cedi Osman being the only ones worth thinking about as long-term pieces.
Alec Burks and Jordan Clarkson stand out more as potential trade chips to teams looking for an extra boost of offense heading into the playoffs.
Cleveland should continue to be draft-pick buyers, even if it means acquiring second-rounders.
Selling Draft Picks: Portland Trail Blazers:
The Portland Trail Blazers have enough to repeat as a top-three seed in the Western Conference. But after getting swept in last year's first round, they'll want to return to the playoffs with additional firepower.
They just gave up two second-rounders for Hood, so it's unclear how much more Portland is looking to deal.
A pick in the 20s this June won't do much for a Blazers team that's looking to move from postseason dead money to legitimate threats capable of advancing toward the West finals.
Before Portland acquired Hood, ESPN.com's Zach Lowe mentioned Taurean Prince and Evan Fournier as sensible rental targets with one to two years remaining on their contracts.
Buying Draft Picks: New Orleans Pelicans
Anthony Davis' trade request put the New Orleans Pelicans in a difficult spot.
They'll be giving up the best player in whatever deal they make. It forces them to rebuild, and with reports suggesting Davis, who'll be a free agent in two summers, will only consider signing with the Los Angeles Lakers (and possibly the New York Knicks), it will limit trade offers from other teams.
According to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner and Tania Ganguli, the Pelicans will be asking for two first-rounders from the Lakers.
New Orleans could also talk to the Knicks, who own seven first-rounders over the next five years.
The Pelicans don't have to make a deal by Thursday with Davis under contract for another season after this year. But assuming the teams looking to acquire him aren't interesting in waiting until July 2020, they could become more willing to meet New Orleans' demands before the deadline.
Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle could also be shopped for picks. Only Jrue Holiday appears safe in New Orleans.
Selling Draft Picks: Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers will be selling draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans. The question is how many they'll be willing to part with.
Along with a combination of their young players, the Pelicans appear to looking for at least two first-rounders.
At 27-26, the Lakers are projected to pick 13th in this year's draft, though it's reasonable to assume they'll move up the standings now that LeBron James is back.
Looking to eventually land Davis or potentially another star over the summer, whether it's via free agency or trade, the Lakers will continue to operate in win-now mode, meaning their draft picks will be expendable.
L.A.'s front office just has to decide how much of the future it should sacrifice for the present.
Buying Draft Picks: Memphis Grizzlies
It took time for the Memphis Grizzlies, owners of the league's sixth-worst record, to acknowledge their need for a rebuild. Reports suggests we're here, though.
According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Grizzlies have engaged in talks with the Utah Jazz about a Mike Conley trade. Marc Gasol would be next in line for Memphis to move to a playoff contender, presumably in exchange for a package that includes draft picks.
The Grizzlies already have one franchise building block in place with Jaren Jackson Jr. Unlikely to attract any max free agents, Memphis will have to continue building through the draft.
Buying Draft Picks: Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks should feel good about the core they've put together with Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter. But they're still in the early stages of this rebuild.
Jeremy Lin, Kent Bazemore and Dewayne Dedmon serve little purpose in Atlanta, where young-player development should be prioritized over wins. Those veterans could, however, be valued by playoff teams interested in adding depth.
The emergence of Huerter could even make Taurean Prince more expendable before his second contract. It's at least worth gauging the level of interest around the league.
Unlikely to sign any star free agents, the Hawks front office has extra incentive to build through the draft. It made three first-round selections last year. Atlanta is also projected to pick twice in this year's lottery, as the Hawks own the Dallas Mavericks' first-round pick (top-five protected).
Selling Draft Picks: Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets should be willing to sell their projected pick in the 20s.
They haven't selected in the first round since 2015. History tells us that with a playoff roster, general manager Daryl Morey doesn't value his late first-rounders.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor suggests the Rockets would even attach theirs to Brandon Knight just to move his contract.
Houston could also be motivated to improve its bench, which could also cost them a first-rounder.
Buying Draft Picks: Chicago Bulls
Kris Dunn's playmaking and Zach LaVine's scoring haven't translated to wins for the Chicago Bulls, who have the fourth-worst record in the league.
They've drafted well, however, having added Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. over the past two seasons. It may be wise for the Bulls to continue building through the draft, which could mean exploring the possibility of putting their starting backcourt on the trade block.
It's worth finding out how high of a pick they could get for Dunn or LaVine, particularly before a draft that scouts perceive as weak, which may make potential suitors more willing.
Robin Lopez is another trade candidate who'd be valued more by a playoff team looking to beef up its front line. Chicago could realistically ask for a second-rounder (plus a salary filler).
Buying Draft Picks: Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have been stuck for years. Nikola Vucevic will be entering free agency this summer, presumably with the expectation of signing a giant contract. Orlando has remained mediocre with him, tallying the seventh-worst record in the NBA this season. It's time to try a new recipe with a different mix of players, particularly after they drafted Mohamed Bamba No. 6 in 2018.
Instead of letting Vucevic walk, the Magic could look to shop him before the deadline in hopes of landing a package that includes young players and a high first-round pick.
Or, they could re-sign Vucevic and gauge the market on Aaron Gordon, who hasn't been able to elevate Orlando.
The Magic could also look to unload Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross (expiring contract).