NBA Teams Buying, Selling Draft Picks at the Trade Deadline

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

The NBA is broken down into buyers and sellers leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. In this case, we're looking at rebuilding teams interested in acquiring draft picks versus teams willing to give them up for a player who can help right away.

The New York Knicks were the first to strike by dealing Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, who had to throw in two first-rounders.

A number of tanking franchises will try to sell off their veterans to playoff teams that don't value their picks as much.