National Signing Day 2019: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes Heading into NSD

1 of 13

Credit: 247Sports

25. Ole Miss Rebels

Class size: 28 (Five 4-stars)

Breakdown: A class with this many prospects should be ranked higher, but after a dismal season, coach Matt Luke didn't find it easy to lure players to Oxford. If running back Jerrion Ealy recommits, it'll make the class look much better.

Seventeen of the Rebels' 28 commits/signees are on the offensive side of the ball, and eight offensive linemen should be able to make that thin unit much healthier. Impact defenders like Sam Williams, JUCO safety Jonathan Haynes and JUCO cornerback Jamar Richardson should help an awful unit.

Key addition so far: There's no doubt Luke senses the urgency in his job, which is why he is bringing in four JUCO prospects to help. Jonathan Mingo is a 4-star freshman receiver who should step right onto the field and be a weapon for Matt Corral.

24. Purdue Boilermakers

Class size: 22 (Four 4-stars)

Breakdown: David Bell and Milton Wright give coach Jeff Brohm some additional receiving weapons to go along with Rondale Moore for the future, but the Boilermakers need to get better on the defensive side of the ball.

Brohm addressed that need by bringing in 14 prospects who could play defense, and if that side of the ball gets better quicker, the Boilermakers are well on their way to building a program.

Key addition so far: One player who happened to fall into the laps of the Boilermakers was defensive end George Karlaftis, who just happens to be an elite defender from West Lafayette, Indiana, right in Purdue's backyard.

He is the nation's No. 59 overall player and elected to stay home despite offers from much of the Big Ten. He could step right in and make a difference on the defense.

23. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Class size: 20 (One 5-star, four 4-stars)

Breakdown: This is one of the most underrated classes in the country with elite offensive tackle Charles Cross, quality 4-star quarterback Garrett Shrader and a pair of defensive ends in Ani Izuchukwu and De'Monte Russell who can keep Bob Shoop's defense elite.

The Bulldogs also got a lot of help in the secondary, including some JUCO talent. Across the board, this looks like a big, physical group.

Key addition so far: It has to be Cross, considering he has All-America potential, elite athleticism and strength that will only improve when he adds 20-30 pounds. He's already enrolled in Starkville, which will help him add weight and thrive in the strength and conditioning program. He will be a multi-year star.

22. Arkansas Razorbacks

Class size: 26 (10 4-stars)

Breakdown: With all the defections from the 2-10 Razorbacks, coach Chad Morris needed to sign a big, talented class, and it looks like that's exactly what he's doing. The Hogs have 10 4-star prospects in this group, and it's full of offensive skill-position players.

Defensive linemen like Mataio Soli and Collin Clay and cornerbacks such as Devin Bush make this a deep, complete class.

Key addition so far: Trey Knox and Shamar Nash are a pair of receivers who could make an immediate impact, but the most important player in Morris' class probably won't play in 2019. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is the future at the position for Arkansas, and he'll wait behind SMU transfer Ben Hicks before getting his shot.

21. South Carolina Gamecocks

Class size: 22 (One 5-star, five 4-stars)

Breakdown: The top of South Carolina's class is extremely strong with defensive end Zacch Pickens and quarterback Ryan Hilinski leading the charge. The Gamecocks are particularly strong on the D-line, plucking Joseph Anderson right out of Tennessee.

There are a lot of exciting defenders in this class for Will Muschamp to mold.

Key addition so far: It was massive for the Gamecocks to go across the country and steal Hilinski from California. He is the younger brother of the late Tyler Hilinski, who had such a good career at Washington State.

But the pick here has to be Pickens, who has as much upside and explosive potential as any defender in the country, including Nolan Smith and Kayvon Thibodeaux. With the major need for pressure on Carolina's defense, it would be a stunner if Pickens doesn't play right away.