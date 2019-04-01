Jimmy Butler Out vs. Mavericks with Back Injury; Is Listed as Day-to-Day

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 1, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler is seen during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler will miss Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with back tightness and is listed as day-to-day, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded the 29-year-old Butler to the 76ers on November 10. In 53 games, the former Marquette star has averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

While the 76ers will be hard-pressed to replicate Butler's two-way play with him sidelined, Philadelphia has stayed afloat without him. Butler has missed some time with various ailments, including a sprained right wrist.

Philadelphia has a few different routes it can go to replace Butler after reshaping its team after the deadline. 

T.J. McConnell should also see more time off the bench. He averaged 23 minutes per game during Butler's three-game absence in January and is putting up 6.2 points and 3.5 assists a night.

The same goes for Mike Scott. Since a midseason trade brought him over from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 6, the forward is scoring 7.7 points on 38.2 percent shooting and grabbing 3.5 rebounds per game.

James Ennis could replace Butler in the starting lineup. He's posting 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds since joining the team on Feb. 7 in a trade.

