Injured Wolves Derrick Rose, Robert Covington, Jeff Teague Shut Down for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Derrick Rose will miss the remainder of the NBA season because of a chip fracture in his right elbow.

Sham Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Thursday and noted Robert Covington (right knee) and Jeff Teague (left foot) are also being shut down by the T-Wolves.

Rose, 30, enjoyed a resurgent campaign in his first full year with the Wolves. He's flashed the playmaking ability that allowed him to win the NBA Most Valuable Player Award for the 2010-11 season with the Chicago Bulls.

He averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting a career-best 37.0 percent on three-pointers in 51 games.

Rose owns an extensive history of injuries, most notably missing the entire 2012-13 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL. His setbacks this season were more of the minor variety.

Tyus Jones will likely see the biggest uptick in playing time with Rose and Teague out. It could also create some more chances for Jerryd Bayless and Jared Terrell in the revamped backcourt rotation.

Minnesota, which will soon be eliminated from postseason contention after four straight losses dropped its record to 32-39, will be without three of its top five scorers for the stretch run. Rose ranked second behind Karl-Anthony Towns (24.6 PPG), with Covington (14.5) fourth and Teague (12.1) fifth in scoring.

Rose is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.