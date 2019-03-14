K.J. Wright Confirms He'll Return to Seattle Seahawks; Contract Details Unknown

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

K.J. Wright will not be the latest Seattle Seahawks defender to leave town.

ESPN's Josina Anderson tweeted Thursday morning that Wright texted her to announce his decision to return to the Seahawks. "I am coming back to Seattle," Wright stated to Anderson.

Contract details have yet to be revealed.

The 29-year-old spent his first eight seasons in Seattle, but he was limited to just five games in 2018 due to a knee injury, finishing with just 23 total tackles. It was the first time since the 2013 season that Wright failed to record at least 100 tackles.

Teammate Bobby Wagner said he hoped Wright would stick with the Seahawks beyond the 2018 season after they were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in their wild-card matchup.

"I don't know," Wagner told reporters. "... It's a crazy business. I watched a lot of guys leave last year, so I don't know. The right thing to do would be to bring him back. He's been an amazing teammate, amazing person in the community, he helps young guys, he never held out, he did everything right.

"Sounds to me like that's a guy you should pay."

The Seahawks have seen a mass exodus of talent defensively over the last couple years, with their Legion of Boom secondary falling one by one. Richard Sherman left the team last offseason for the San Francisco 49ers and Earl Thomas left this offseason for the Baltimore Ravens.

However, it was clear everyone in the Seattle locker room valued Wright's leadership qualities.

"K.J. is a rock. He's always been a rock," teammate Doug Baldwin said. "He's been one of those pillars you look toward in the locker room. I knew exactly what he stands for. I knew exactly what he was going to bring to the table both on and off the field. It's a testament to the man he is, first and foremost. He's been that for all of us. For myself, Bobby has leaned on him so many times. Now the young guys get to experience that. They get the joy of a leader like that in their corner this year. It's going to be an amazing thing.

"Hopefully he gets to stay with us."

The Seahawks will have to hope Wright's injury issues are a one-season blip, and he can return to performing like one of the NFL's most consistent linebackers. He missed a total of five games in his first seven seasons and earned his lone Pro Bowl bid in 2016.