Fastlane to Nowhere: Why PPV Before WWE WrestleMania Is Most Irrelevant Show

Credit: WWE.com

The promise of the Road to WrestleMania is that everything in WWE is more grandiose than normal for this stretch of time.

Every match is supposed to be more important than ever in establishing momentum. The best talent should theoretically be featured to build the most hype possible. Each passing show should get more and more intense. So on and so forth.

But when it comes to the annual Fastlane event, everything comes to a screeching halt and much of that philosophy seems to go out the window.

WWE Fastlane 2019 will be the fifth incarnation of the pay-per-view and it's sad to say that there has yet to be a single one of these events that has knocked it out of the park.

In fact, while it's a cynical way to view things, let's face it—instead of a pivotal piece of the puzzle, Fastlane may be WWE's most pointless event of the year.

Timing is Everything

Fundamentally, what kills Fastlane is the time of year it's placed, which gives it such a slim margin for success.

When WWE only had the Big Four events, there was a solid two months between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania to build hype. Feuds were able to gestate and reach a more natural climax.

But over the past few years, WWE has crammed in both Elimination Chamber and Fastlane over the course of February and March, cannibalizing the schedule.

This year, there were only three weeks a piece between Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Fastlane. Essentially, that is one week to do the fallout from the previous show, one week to establish new matches for the next event and one final go-home episode to round out the promotion.

That leaves no time to properly plan out decent storylines from start to finish, as everything ends up rushed, leaving the cards with lackluster lineups.

Credit: WWE.com

Elimination Chamber Steals Fastlane's Thunder

Once Royal Rumble takes place, two of the top matches are already pretty much set in stone, meaning the remaining time has to be used to set up the rest of WrestleMania's card.

At least with Elimination Chamber, that event has a gimmick match that steals the show and, in the past, has been utilized to establish the other two No. 1 contenders for the remaining world title and women's championship that still don't have challengers.

Usually, that event is used to wrap up loose ends still lingering from the end of the previous year and Royal Rumble. Fastlane, however, gets stuck between a rock and a hard place, as after Elimination Chamber, there isn't much left to do but stall the inevitable.

WWE can't book anything too important to take place, as that needs to happen a few weeks later at WrestleMania itself, but there still needs to be some sort of card for Fastlane purely because it exists.

Credit: WWE.com

Rinse and Repeat Writing

More often than not, WWE's main crutch is to be lazy and make Fastlane a series of rematches. In particular, if a new champion was crowned, rest assured the previous title-holder will attempt to win it back.

This has already been exemplified for this year's event as The Miz and Shane McMahon will be getting their rematch for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Usos.

That's easy and requires no effort to build. The setup is already there from the build to Elimination Chamber and title change. It's also not particularly interesting and won't wow the WWE Universe.

Rematches are fine when the fans are salivating to see it again, but in any other scenario, it's just going to be underwhelming. By its definition, it's already been done, so unless there is some new twist involved, there's no hook.

Distractions and Detours

The second crutch is to book detours on the Road to WrestleMania to keep people busy so they aren't interacting too much with their desired opponents for April.

For example, as much as there is major support for Kofi Kingston right now, he's not going to be Daniel Bryan's opponent for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

WWE is effectively doubling down with this one, because not only is it a side quest for Bryan that doesn't involve his future WrestleMania opponent, it's also a rematch from Elimination Chamber, making it easy to write for.

After that is over and done with, the SmackDown after Fastlane is when a new challenger will emerge and that person will be the real focal point for WrestleMania with four weeks for the feud from start to finish, rather than seven.

Fastlane is just a pit stop to give Bryan another win before moving on to someone else.

Absentee Superstars

If WWE can't figure out a way to keep someone in a rematch loop or give them a diversion feud, that Superstar is just left out of the mix entirely.

Right now, that's happening with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar.

Obviously, WWE doesn't want to have Ronda Rousey interacting with Lynch and Flair too much, as that would kill the buzz for WrestleMania, so Lynch has been written off with an injury and a suspension. Meanwhile, Flair just hasn't done anything but cut promos.

Lesnar is so perpetually missing in action that it's easier to count the days he's there, rather than the ones he isn't, so that's no surprise. But with Rollins, he's basically taking two events off to heal and to let time pass so his story—which has very little substance to it—isn't completely drained by mid-February.

This all hurts Fastlane because WWE makes it a point to illustrate from Royal Rumble onward how these are the most important people to be paying attention to, but none of them are going to be on this pay-per-view. Instead, we're getting the backup players who can fill in the blanks.

Everything is Lose-Lose

As if all those problematic ingredients weren't already ruining the recipe for Fastlane, once the card has been established, it becomes obvious every year that WWE set itself up for failure from square one.

This is because there are only two things that can happen at Fastlane and both create issues. Either changes are made to the landscape, such as new champions being crowned, or those ideas are pitched as possibly happening, but don't, making the event feel lackluster.

In the first scenario, everything comes off chaotic. There isn't time to establish a new status quo with a new champion and simultaneously build a challenger other than to do a rematch, and no WrestleMania segment should just be a lame repeat of what happened at Fastlane.

WWE played hot potato with the United States Championship last year at Fastlane when Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode, only to drop it to Jinder Mahal at WrestleMania, who dropped it two weeks later to Jeff Hardy.

That frenzy reeks of panic and desperation. It's as if WWE realized way too late in the game that plans needed to be changed for WrestleMania and scrambled to make adjustments.

On the contrary, if a match at Fastlane has stakes that aren't followed through with, the matches feel pointless.

Why bother watching Bryan defend the WWE Championship when we know he won't drop the belt to Kingston?

There's no way Rollins would lose a No. 1 contender's match right now or Rousey would drop the Raw Women's Championship. Too much has been invested in their feuds.

If Lynch has to win a match against Flair to turn the Rousey match into a Triple Threat, Fastlane's outcome for that scenario is easily predictable, as it's obviously going to happen.

Basically, with Fastlane being so close to WrestleMania, every match either has an outcome we can see coming from a mile away, there's a surprise switch that makes everything haphazard and looks like the panic button was hit, or it's a filler match that doesn't matter at all and has no bearing on WrestleMania.

So Why Bother?

Fastlane serves no purpose. Every single thing can be accomplished through Elimination Chamber and the weeks of Raw and SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania.

WWE would be better served having Elimination Chamber take place four or five weeks after Royal Rumble, using that as the true roadblock to finish previous storylines and set up new ones, establish No. 1 contenders, and so on.

Then, the remaining five or six weeks could be spent just furthering feuds for WrestleMania with no distractions.

All Fastlane does is get in the way and force WWE to waste time for three weeks and then rush to the finish line once this event is over and done with.

It's time for Fastlane to either fix all these problems and be worth something or to speed off into the sunset and free up the Road to WrestleMania.

