Lakers' Luke Walton Doesn't Expect LeBron James, Rajon Rondo to Face Warriors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 and Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk during a 124-115 loss to the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton said small forward LeBron James and point guard Rajon Rondo could go through a full practice with the team Sunday, but he doesn't expect either player to return from their injury for Monday night's clash with the Golden State Warriors.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN provided the update from Walton on Saturday ahead of L.A.'s game against the Houston Rockets.

                 

