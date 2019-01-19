Lakers' Luke Walton Doesn't Expect LeBron James, Rajon Rondo to Face Warriors

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton said small forward LeBron James and point guard Rajon Rondo could go through a full practice with the team Sunday, but he doesn't expect either player to return from their injury for Monday night's clash with the Golden State Warriors.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN provided the update from Walton on Saturday ahead of L.A.'s game against the Houston Rockets.

