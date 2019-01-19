Raiders' Marshawn Lynch Talks Potential 2019 Return to NFL Ahead of Free Agency

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

With Marshawn Lynch poised to become a free agent in March, the Oakland Raiders running back isn't closing the door on returning for a 12th NFL season in 2019.

Appearing on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, Lynch was vague about playing next season.

"If it works out that way, then I will [play]," he said.

(Warning: video contains NFSW language):

One potential factor for Lynch could be where the Raiders play next season. The city of Oakland filed a lawsuit against the team last month for its "illegal move" to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders don't currently have a lease to play anywhere in 2019, and owner Mark Davis told ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez it was "absolutely false" he would meet with the Oakland Coliseum board.

Lynch told reporters after joining the Raiders in 2017 that playing for his hometown team was a dream come true:

"It's always been something, being from Oakland, you want to play at home or have that opportunity. Them staying, it probably wouldn't have been so big for me to want to come and play.

"But knowing that they were leaving and a lot of the kids here won't have the opportunity to see most of their idols growing up be in their hometown anymore, me being from here, them continuing to be here, it gives them an opportunity to see somebody who actually did it from where they're from."

Lynch has had a decent two-year stint with the Raiders, rushing for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns in 21 games. His 2018 season was cut short after six games because of a groin injury.