Clint Capela Won't Play vs. Pacers After Possible Concussion vs. Clippers

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is reportedly expected to miss Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers after being evaluated for a possible concussion during Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the update Thursday.

The 25-year-old Capela is averaging 13.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 11 games for the 8-3 Rockets. He averaged a career-high 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds last season.

Capela is one of the game's most efficient big men. His 23.8 player efficiency rating ranks seventh among qualified NBA centers and 14th overall, per Basketball Reference.

Tyson Chandler could see more minutes at the 5 with Capela out.

The 37-year-old won't be counted upon to handle the bulk of the work at center in his 19th NBA season, but he's still a solid defensive player who should hold down the fort on that end. He's averaging 2.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 7.7 minutes per game.

The Rockets can also choose to go smaller and play the 6'5" P.J. Tucker down low for spurts. He's averaging 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds this season.