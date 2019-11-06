Rockets' Eric Gordon Won't Play vs. Warriors Because of Hamstring Injury

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets will have to play without Eric Gordon for at least one game due to a hamstring injury.

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets have ruled Gordon out for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a sore left hamstring.

The 30-year-old came into the day averaging 10.3 points per game, but he's only shooting 27.8 percent overall and 23.3 percent from three-point range.

An extended absence could be a problem as Gordon has been a key part of the Rockets rotation since joining the team in 2016-17, often serving as the No. 2 scoring option behind James Harden.

In his first three seasons with the team, he averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range. This includes winning the league's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2016-17 before becoming an even more consistent player as a starter.

He has also made major impacts in the playoffs, averaging 17.8 points per game in 11 appearances last year and 20 points per game in Round 2 against the Golden State Warriors.

Even with Russell Westbrook now on the roster, Gordon still has a key role in helping the Rockets compete in the Western Conference.

However, staying healthy has been a problem for the Indiana product, who has topped 70 games played in only two of his first 11 seasons in the NBA. Knee problems held him to 68 games in 2018-19.

P.J. Tucker and Thabo Sefolosha should see extra minutes in the rotation while Gordon is unavailable.