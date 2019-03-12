CJ Mosley Rumors: Jets Expected to Sign Ex-Ravens LB to 5-Year, $85 Million Deal

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to sign a five-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that the deal includes $51 million in guaranteed money. Per the New York Post's Brian Costello, the average annual value of $17 million would be the most money committed to an inside linebacker.

Mosley had previously spent his entire five-year career with Baltimore after being drafted by the team with the 17th overall pick in 2014.

Through his first five seasons, he has recorded 579 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles and one touchdown. He has piled up more than 100 tackles four different times already and never finished a season with fewer than 92.

As a result, the 26-year-old has already been selected to four Pro Bowls.

Mosley played a key role in the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2018, posting 105 total tackles, five passes defended, one interception and 0.5 sacks, a performance highlighted by an AFC North division-clinching interception in Week 17:

Prior to the 2018 season, the Alabama product earned a spot in the NFL 100, an honor given to him by his peers.

Mosley has also done a great job of staying available for his team, as he has missed just three games in the regular season during his career.

Mosley let it be known on a number of occasions that he was looking to remain in Baltimore. However, when the Ravens declined to use the franchise tag on him, he had a chance to test the open market, and New York pounced.

The Jets are coming off a season in which their defense ranked 25th in overall defense, 24th against the pass, 26th against the run and 29th in scoring. New York was not alone in trying to lure Mosley away from Baltimore, as the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Washington were also reportedly in the hunt.