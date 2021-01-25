Larry Nance Jr. Won't Play for Cavaliers vs. Lakers Because of Wrist Injury

John Amis/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. will miss Monday's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers with a right wrist injury suffered on Sunday vs. the Boston Celtics, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Nance, 28, had a solid season for the Cavaliers in the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He largely came off the bench behind starting power forward Kevin Love.

Nance hasn't been immune to injury issues in his past, however, as a sprained MCL cost him a chunk of games in the 2018-19 campaign.

The Cavaliers made a significant commitment to Nance in Oct. 2018, signing him to a four-year, $44.8 million contract extension. It was a huge moment for Nance, who grew up in Cleveland watching his father play for the Cavs.

"Surreal doesn't even cut it," Nance said after signing the contract, per the Associated Press (h/t NBA.com). "I grew up here. I grew up in this building watching my dad play. To re-up here for four more years and get to wear the (number) 22 in the city of Cleveland, I can't put it into words. There's no place I would rather be."

Nance will have to watch from the sidelines following his latest injury, however. While he's out of action Taurean Prince, Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen will see the majority of the minutes in the frontcourt.