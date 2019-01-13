NFL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Final Divisional Games

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs wraps up on Sunday, which will finalize the matchups for the Conference Championship games in both the AFC and NFC.

The New England Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers in the first game of the afternoon, followed by the New Orleans Saints hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in the late matchup.

Below is a look at the schedule for Sunday's games, as well as odds and predictions for both matchups.

Sunday Schedule and Odds (via OddsShark)

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Odds: Patriots -4; Over/Under: 47.5

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Odds: Saints -8; Over/Under: 51.5

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through fuboTV.

Battle of Veteran Quarterbacks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The first matchup of the day will feature a pair of experienced quarterbacks, as New England's Tom Brady will go head-to-head with Los Angeles' Philip Rivers.

Although both quarterbacks have been playing for more than a decade, Brady has had much more postseason success than Rivers.

Brady, who has been starting for the Patriots since 2001, is a five-time Super Bowl champion. He also has led New England to the Super Bowl each of the past two years.

Rivers is 5-5 in playoff games since becoming the Chargers' starter in the 2006 season. Los Angeles' wild-card victory over the Baltimore Ravens was Rivers' first postseason game since the 2013 season.

The only time that Rivers has played in the AFC Championship Game was in the 2007 season, when the Chargers lost to Brady and the Patriots.

This time, it will be a similar result. Although the Chargers will play a competitive game, the Patriots' home-field advantage will be too much to overcome, and New England will return to the AFC Championship Game.

Pick: Patriots 28, Chargers 21

Saints Look to Begin Postseason Run

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

After a first-round bye, the Saints, who went 13-3 during the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, will look to begin a run through the playoffs in Sunday's late matchup.

The Saints open their postseason against the Philadelphia Eagles, who notched an upset road victory over the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round.

When these two teams played during the regular season, it was a lopsided game. New Orleans beat Philadelphia, 48-7, on Nov. 18.

This time, the Eagles' offense will be led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, who is filling in for the injured Carson Wentz for the second straight postseason. The defending Super Bowl champions will look for another road win in their quest for another championship.

However, Philadelphia won't win back-to-back Super Bowls. Drew Brees will lead New Orleans to another impressive offensive showing against the Eagles' defense, powering the Saints to the NFC Championship Game.

Pick: Saints 41, Eagles 24