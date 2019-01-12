Video: Bears Fans Wipe out Attempting 43-Yard FG Cody Parkey Missed vs. Eagles

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The NFL seems so much easier from the comfort of your couch.

Fans were quick to attack Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey, who missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds of last week's playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were eliminated and Parkey became enemy No. 1 in the greater Chicago area.

But could any average fans do better after all their complaining? No.

Goose Island held a challenge for anyone to try a 43-yard kick, and while the snow on Saturday made it more difficult, no one was able to make the kick:

Some were hilariously bad and likely shut people up for some time:

With a year's supply of beer on the line, some were at least close but still failed to make it through the uprights:

Hopefully the Bears weren't using this as an open tryout to find a kicker for 2019.