Video: Bears Fans Wipe out Attempting 43-Yard FG Cody Parkey Missed vs. Eagles

Video: Bears Fans Wipe out Attempting 43-Yard FG Cody Parkey Missed vs. EaglesJanuary 12, 2019
The NFL seems so much easier from the comfort of your couch.
Fans were quick to attack Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey, who missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds of last week's playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were eliminated and Parkey became enemy No. 1 in the greater Chicago area.
But could any average fans do better after all their complaining? No.
Goose Island held a challenge for anyone to try a 43-yard kick, and while the snow on Saturday made it more difficult, no one was able to make the kick:
Goose Island Beer Co @GooseIsland
Thank you all so much for braving the cold and snow for today’s event, we had a blast and hope you did too! Also, not a single field goal kick attempt actually went in. https://t.co/aC4kcOe3Ai
Some were hilariously bad and likely shut people up for some time:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
He waited 5 hours to attempt a 43-yard FG...this was the result (via @GooseIsland) https://t.co/YaPDj44LHW
Michele Steele @ESPNMichele
does this count as tipped #chicago #fgchallenge #doink https://t.co/cKglRPuGOg
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
That’s what you get for being a Packers fan. (Credit @RyanSmithWriter) https://t.co/GK5qeRAWXy
Emily Harriott @EmilyH107
Hey @GooseIsland - I may have missed the kick but I’m having a BLAST! Thanks so much for inviting me here! 🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/99hzSPv0uo
Matthew Coller @MatthewColler
OK here is the aforementioned Vikings fan attempting to kick a 43 yard field goal in Chicago at a @GooseIsland contest... apparently anyone who makes one gets are beer. It went bad. https://t.co/E6V5V0pxXK
Limited Fake Aaron Rodgers @GunslingerMonte
I think @GooseIsland helped a lot of people today appreciate how hard it is to kick a FG. Here is how it pretty much went all day. #fieldgoalchallenge #respect #lacesout https://t.co/95RMqlSsRt
Greg Braggs Jr. @GBraggsJr
Get a load of this guy @PatMcAfeeShow! (📽- @GooseIsland) #ForTheBrand https://t.co/IcXQ1PajAI
Michele Steele @ESPNMichele
Stars theyre just like us S/o @MGolicJR57 for going for it ✨ ✨ ✨ #Fieldgoalchallenge @GooseIsland https://t.co/6vKW5Sx1Oo
With a year's supply of beer on the line, some were at least close but still failed to make it through the uprights:
Front Office Sports @frntofficesport
After Bears kicker Cody Parkey had his 43-yard game-winning field goal attempt blocked last Sunday, @GooseIsland decided to offer a fan a year supply of free beer if he or she could make a 43-yard kick. This is the scene outside their brewery in Chicago today. https://t.co/CpIl4ZkYRB
Hopefully the Bears weren't using this as an open tryout to find a kicker for 2019.
Why Bears Made the Right Hire in Chuck Pagano