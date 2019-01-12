Video: Bears Fans Wipe out Attempting 43-Yard FG Cody Parkey Missed vs. Eagles

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2019

Fans at Soldier Field stand for the national anthem before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The NFL seems so much easier from the comfort of your couch.

Fans were quick to attack Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey, who missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds of last week's playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were eliminated and Parkey became enemy No. 1 in the greater Chicago area.

But could any average fans do better after all their complaining? No.

Goose Island held a challenge for anyone to try a 43-yard kick, and while the snow on Saturday made it more difficult, no one was able to make the kick:

Some were hilariously bad and likely shut people up for some time:

With a year's supply of beer on the line, some were at least close but still failed to make it through the uprights:

Hopefully the Bears weren't using this as an open tryout to find a kicker for 2019.

Related

    Why Bears Made the Right Hire in Chuck Pagano

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Why Bears Made the Right Hire in Chuck Pagano

    Dan DeYoung
    via The Loop Sports

    Report: Arians 'Re-Recruiting' DeSean to Bucs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Arians 'Re-Recruiting' DeSean to Bucs

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Franchise Building Blocks in the 2019 Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Franchise Building Blocks in the 2019 Draft

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cowboys, Garrett Planning Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys, Garrett Planning Extension

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report