NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

Hot on the heels of WWE announcing the first international Performance Center in London, England, the NXT UK brand held its first TakeOver event on Saturday.

The UK developmental system has been airing episodes on WWE Network for the past few months, but this will still be the first time some fans see many of these men and women outside of the UK Championship Tournament and Mae Young Classic tournaments.

The success or failure of this show will likely affect how often WWE holds these events. We might see a handful of UK TakeOvers every year if management is happy with how things went.

Not only did we get matches for the UK Championship and UK Women's Championship, but we got to see the first UK tag team champions crowned at the event.

Let's take a look at everything that happened at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.