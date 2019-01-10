NBA All-Star Game 2019: LeBron, Giannis, Kyrie Lead 2nd Voting Results

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA All-Star voting results haven't changed much in the past seven days as the same three players still lead the pack.

Per the latest update from the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James leads all players with about 2.78 million votes. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is a close second with 2.67 million votes, followed by Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics (2.38 million).

The most notable change from the first round of voting is that Paul George (1.86 million votes) moved up two spots to No. 3 in the Western Conference frontcourt.

George trailed Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis on the initial list. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward picked up nearly 1.28 million votes in the past seven days to take a comfortable lead over Durant (1.72 million).

Despite carrying the Houston Rockets to 12 wins in their past 15 games with an average of 39.5 points and 9.0 assists during this stretch, James Harden (1.67 million) has fallen further behind Derrick Rose (1.99 million) in the race for the No. 2 guard spot in the West.

Rose's lead has essentially doubled from 156,480 last week to 312,180 votes in the second update. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard has missed the last six games with an ankle injury but is expected back Friday.

Fans still have 11 days to help their favorite players secure a spot on the 2019 NBA All-Star roster before voting closes Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Starters and team captains will be revealed three days later, and the rosters for both teams will be drafted at a date to be determined.