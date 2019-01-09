Sean Payton Tells Saints 'Win 3 F--king Games' to Get Lombardi, $225K Bonus

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton knows how to make an entrance.

According to New Orleans attorney Jon DeTrinis, Payton entered the Saints' locker room on Tuesday with four armed guards and the Lombardi Trophy on top of $225,000 in cash while saying: "Y'all want this? Win three f--king games."

DeTrinis noted the amount of money represented the Super Bowl bonus each player receives if the Saints do, in fact, win the next three games.

Mike Triplett of ESPN confirmed the story, pointing out running back Mark Ingram said the team enjoyed the display.

New Orleans is well-positioned to earn those Super Bowl bonuses with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as the NFC's top seed. The team also doesn't have to worry about a Chicago Bears defense that led the league in points allowed after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated Chicago in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Philadelphia is the next obstacle in the Saints' way, as the two teams will square off in Sunday's divisional-round matchup.

If Drew Brees and Co. win that one, they will play the winner of the showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams for the NFC's spot in Super Bowl LIII. The Saints will be well aware of what would be on the line then after Payton's display.