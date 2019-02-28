Projected Phillies Roster After Bryce Harper Reportedly Agrees to $330M Contract

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Now that Bryce Harper reportedly has finally decided to play for the Philadelphia Phillies, the focus will shift to what the former National League MVP adds to the team's lineup.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Harper reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies on Thursday. When the contract becomes official, he will be the highest-paid player in MLB history, surpassing the $325 million deal Giancarlo Stanton received from the Miami Marlins in 2014.

One surprise detail in Harper's reported agreement is that it doesn't include any opt-outs. He will be married to the franchise through the 2032 season.

Phillies Projected Starting Lineup

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B

2. Jean Segura, SS

3. Bryce Harper, RF

4. J.T. Realmuto, C

5. Andrew McCutchen, LF



6. Rhys Hoskins, 1B



7. Odubel Herrera, CF



8. Maikel Franco, 3B

9. Starting Pitcher

The Phillies have remade their outfield this offseason. It started with the signing of Andrew McCutchen to a three-year deal in December.

They also scored in a major trade with the Miami Marlins, landing All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. This group before Harper's arrival would have been formidable and provided a challenge to the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals in the National League East.

Adding Harper to the mix is a huge win because the Phillies received a .692 OPS with 20 homers from their right fielders in 2018. His worst single-season OPS was .768 in 2014 when injuries limited him to 100 games.

Nick Williams was Philadelphia's primary right fielder last season. The 25-year-old hit just .256/.324/.425 with 17 homers in 140 games.

Harper's worst season, by comparison, was in 2014 when he posted a .273/.344/.423 slash line with 13 homers in 100 games. The six-time All-Star hit .249/.393/.496 with 34 homers and a career-high 100 RBI in 2018.

The Phillies also took the best player away from the Nationals, whom they are competing against in the division race. Philadelphia's long wait to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2011 could be nearing an end.