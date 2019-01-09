Early Landing-Spot Odds for MLB Superstar Nolan Arenado in 2019-20 Free Agency

0 of 8

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Few people may be watching the Bryce Harper and Manny Machado sweepstakes more closely than Nolan Arenado, who's just a season away from following their lead to a huge free-agent payday.

The Colorado Rockies third baseman has ridden elite offense (.931 OPS and 40 home runs per season) and defense (63 defensive runs saved at third base) to more wins above replacement than any other National League position player since 2015, according to Baseball Reference.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Arenado to earn $26.1 million via arbitration in 2019. Per Spotrac, his actual market value comes out to roughly $30 million per year and $240 million total. Barring a disastrous turn of events in 2019, both figures will be within reach for him next winter, when he'll be 28 years old.

With all this in mind, let's take a super-early look at Arenado's likely suitors on the 2019-2020 free-agent market, with odds based on our sense of how they stack up.