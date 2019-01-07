Odds for Each Suitor on Top Free Agents Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and More

1 of 9

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Field

As a quality switch-hitter who can play nearly every position, Marwin Gonzalez fits with just about every team in MLB. And according to Jon Heyman of Fancred, just about every team in MLB has expressed interest.

So, make no mistake: A player like this could very well be snatched up by a "mystery" team.

Odds: 3/1

San Diego Padres

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported in December that the San Diego Padres have interest in Gonzalez, possibly as a short-term fix for shortstop until top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. is ready.

However, San Diego's signing of Ian Kinsler subsequently eliminated a primary fallback position for Gonzalez. Even if the Padres make a competitive offer—which should be doable—Gonzalez may prefer a clearer role and a more immediate chance to contend.

Odds: 9/1

New York Mets

According to Heyman, the New York Mets have considered Gonzalez as a safety blanket for volatile situations at third base and first base.

One possible complication is how little payroll flexibility the Mets have left. Rather than blow the rest of it on a player they don't necessarily need, they might save it for lesser depth pieces and/or in-season trades.

Odds: 7/1

Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are another featured player for Gonzalez from Heyman's report. They could plug him into everyday duty at second base, with side jobs at third base, first base and right field.

Like with the Mets, the catch is that the Angels are short on financial flexibility. The difference is they may be willing to extend themselves to make the most of Mike Trout's final two years under contract.

Odds: 6/1

New York Yankees

Heyman's report also mentioned the New York Yankees as a possibility for Gonzalez, particularly if they miss out on Manny Machado. Gonzalez would certainly be cheaper, and there would be regular action available to him all around the diamond.

But as we'll discuss later, the Yankees appear to be the team to beat on Machado. They won't need Gonzalez if that pursuit comes to fruition.

Odds: 5/1

Washington Nationals

According to MLB.com's Jamal Collier, Gonzalez is one of several players the Washington Nationals have considered for a second base spot that finished last in wins above replacement in 2018, per Baseball Reference. Needless to say, Gonzalez would be quite the fix.

What's more, the Nats could sign Gonzalez for, say, $10 million per year and still get under the $206 million luxury tax threshold for 2019. Perhaps the only question is whether they'd prefer to commit the remainder of their financial might to a reunion with Bryce Harper.

Odds: 4/1