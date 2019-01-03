10 No-Brainer MLB Offseason Moves That Should Have Happened Already

1 of 10

Sonny Gray officially hit the trade market in November when New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters: "We are going to move him if we get the right deal because I don't think it is going to work out in the Bronx."

Thus, speculation about a deal to the Cincinnati Reds began in earnest.

The National-League-worst 4.97 ERA owned by Reds starters since 2015 is a good enough of an excuse for them to take a chance on Gray, who owns a 3.66 career ERA despite his recent stumbles. What's more, new pitching coach Derek Johnson may be just the guy to restore the 29-year-old's All-Star ability. Gray pitched under Johnson when he was in college at Vanderbilt, and the two remain close.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Reds and Yankees have talked about Gray, who's due for free agency after 2019. The Reds balked at surrendering top outfield prospect Taylor Trammell, but Gray's iffy value could cause the Yankees to eventually lower their price.

If so, the Reds would add Gray to a collection of 2019 upside plays that already includes Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and Tanner Roark.