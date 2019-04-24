Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Reportedly Finalize 2-Year Contract Extension

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal means Big Ben will be under contract for three more seasons with the Steelers. The agreement also occurred before the team's self-imposed deadline, which was the start of the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday.

The 37-year-old has continued posting solid numbers, even later in his career, throwing for 5,129 yards, 34 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2018 while completing 67 percent of his passes. His yards and touchdowns were career highs, while his completion percentage was his highest mark since 2015.

He also had his highest passer rating (96.5) since 2014 and his highest QBR (71.7) since 2015.

Despite Roethlisberger's big stats, however, Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of just 78.2, 15th among quarterbacks.

PFF noted:

"Finishing near the middle of the pack in overall grade in 2018, Roethlisberger didn't have the year the Steelers needed to punch a ticket for the postseason. While he did finish the year ranked fourth in big-time throw percentage (6.2), his 18th-ranked turnover-worthy throw percentage (3.11) and 23rd-ranked passer rating under pressure (60.1) did him and his teammates no favors."

Regardless of whether Roethlisberger's stats were deceptive or not, there was little doubt after the season that Big Ben would get a contract extension.

The team's failure to reach the postseason after going 9-6-1, however, was a major disappointment and one Roethlisberger has to shoulder as much as any other member of the organization. So too was the reported late-season rift between the quarterback and wide receiver Antonio Brown that played a part in Brown's demand for a trade this offseason. Brown ended up with the Oakland Raiders.

Roethlisberger will now have to adjust to life with Brown and star running back Le'Veon Bell, two crucial playmakers in recent years. But the Steelers clearly feel he's still the man for the job.