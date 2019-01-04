Lakers News: LeBron James to Have Groin Injury Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced superstar forward LeBron James is expected to miss at least four more games while recovering from a groin injury.

On Friday, the Lakers noted James, who's already sat out four contests since suffering the injury against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, won't be re-evaluated for another week.

L.A. has predictably struggled without the four-time NBA MVP, posting a 1-3 record so far during his absence.

James has averaged 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor across 34 appearances during his debut campaign with the Lakers.

"We're obviously not going to rush him back," head coach Luke Walton told reporters after the injury first occurred.

Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics Right Arrow Icon

The new timeline means James will miss Friday night's clash with the New York Knicks as well as games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons.

It's unknown if he's cleared after his evaluation in one week whether he'd immediately suit up for next Friday's matchup with the Utah Jazz or if he'd need a couple practices first. The Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers, his former team, in Los Angeles on Jan. 13.

In the meantime, Josh Hart will continue to draw into the Lakers' starting lineup with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson also picking up some more minutes in the wing rotation.