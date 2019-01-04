Lakers News: LeBron James to Have Groin Injury Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James stands during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles. James is sorry for posting a lyric that referenced
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced superstar forward LeBron James is expected to miss at least four more games while recovering from a groin injury. 

On Friday, the Lakers noted James, who's already sat out four contests since suffering the injury against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, won't be re-evaluated for another week.

L.A. has predictably struggled without the four-time NBA MVP, posting a 1-3 record so far during his absence.

James has averaged 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor across 34 appearances during his debut campaign with the Lakers.

"We're obviously not going to rush him back," head coach Luke Walton told reporters after the injury first occurred.

The new timeline means James will miss Friday night's clash with the New York Knicks as well as games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons.

It's unknown if he's cleared after his evaluation in one week whether he'd immediately suit up for next Friday's matchup with the Utah Jazz or if he'd need a couple practices first. The Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers, his former team, in Los Angeles on Jan. 13.

In the meantime, Josh Hart will continue to draw into the Lakers' starting lineup with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson also picking up some more minutes in the wing rotation.

