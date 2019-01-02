Rockets' James Harden on Winning a 2nd MVP: Need It for Sure. And I'm Getting It

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Houston Rockets star James Harden has his eyes on a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player Award.

"I need it," Harden said of the honor, per Bleacher Report's Will Gottlieb. "I need it for sure. And I'm getting it."

Harden is averaging a league-high 33.3 points along with 5.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists through 33 games.

