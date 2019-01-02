Rockets' James Harden on Winning a 2nd MVP: Need It for Sure. And I'm Getting It

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 29: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets stands on the court during a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on December 29, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Houston Rockets star James Harden has his eyes on a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player Award.

"I need it," Harden said of the honor, per Bleacher Report's Will Gottlieb. "I need it for sure. And I'm getting it."

Harden is averaging a league-high 33.3 points along with 5.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists through 33 games.

     

