Kings' Marvin Bagley Helped Off Court After Knee Injury vs. Bucks

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III had to be helped off the court near the end of the third quarter of Wednesday night's game because of a knee injury suffered in a collision with Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon on a screen.

He left the game with nine points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes. The Kings announced he sprained his left knee and would not return. He will have an MRI on Thursday.

It hasn't been the smoothest of starts to the No. 2 overall pick's NBA career, as he has been plagued by injuries on a number of occasions. He was sidelined in December because of back spasms and has since missed time with a knee problem, which cost him 11 games.

When Bagley has been on the court, though, he has been able to show what he can do.

The 19-year-old is averaging 14.0 points on 51.3 percent shooting and 7.2 rebounds per game as a rookie. Although he has put up respectable numbers, the 6'11" forward is averaging just 24.9 minutes per game, coming off the bench to start his career.

Losing a rotation piece like Bagley would figure to make it tougher on the Kings to snap their current 12-year playoff drought. Sacramento (31-29) is currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs.