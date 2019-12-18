5-Star CB Fred Davis II Signs Clemson LOI on Early National Signing Day

Credit: 247Sports

Highly touted cornerback Fred Davis II officially signed his letter of intent with Clemson on Wednesday.



Davis ranks 26th overall in the 2020 recruiting class, and he's the No. 3 cornerback in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also the fourth-best player in the state of Florida.

He committed to Clemson in April.

His commitment was part of a sustained run of success on the recruiting trail for the Tigers, per Bleacher Report's David Kenyon:

"Over a 28-day span from April 8 to May 5, the Tigers averaged one 5-star pledge per week―a pretty decent rate. Cornerback Fred Davis II kicked off the streak, followed by defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, running back Demarkcus Bowman and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Clemson also added RJ Mickens―the No. 1 safety in this cycle―two days before Davis' commitment."

All told, Clemson sits first in 247Sports' composite team rankings for 2020.

According to MaxPreps, Davis finished his junior season at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, with 48 total tackles, one interception and 12 passes defended. In December, USA Today named Davis to the first team on its All-USA Florida squad.

At 6'2" and 177 lbs., Davis has great size for his position, and he possesses impressive physical tools. He was timed at 4.30 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle while hitting 36.1 inches with his vertical jump, per ESPN.com.

Davis will obviously face an adjustment when he reaches the next level, but he's an instinctual defender who's well-suited to excel in man coverage. Davis' tackling ability stands out as well. He makes sure to keep the ball-carrier in front of him without trying to make highlight-reel hits.

A.J. Terrell is the Tigers' only draft-eligible cornerback, and the junior is in a good position to make the jump if he wants to forgo his final season. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller mocked Terrell to the Denver Broncos in the second round with the 42nd overall pick in December.

Otherwise, the Tigers should be set for the most part at corner.

Derion Kendrick will at least be locked in at one of the starting spots, which leaves Mario Goodrich and Sheridan Jones as the most likely candidates to replace Terrell should he leave.

That would still leave Davis available to help the secondary in a limited role as a true freshman in 2020.