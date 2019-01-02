Eli Manning's 'Still Got It,' Can Still Make NFL Throws, Per Dave Gettleman

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Despite another disappointing season for the New York Giants, general manager Dave Gettleman still has faith in quarterback Eli Manning.

"He can still make NFL throws," Gettleman said of Manning Wednesday, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network. "He's still got it."

The quarterback threw for 4,299 passing yards and 21 touchdowns this, but the team was just 5-11 at the end of the campaign and have gone 8-24 over the last two years.

The offense ranked 16th in the NFL with 23.1 points per game this season, which was an improvement from the 15.4 points per game in 2017 but still a relative disappointment considering the offensive talent in Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley, plus an offensive-minded coach in Pat Shurmur.

Manning has received plenty of external blame for the struggles, ranking in the bottom half of the league in most metrics. His 92.4 quarterback rating was 21st out of 33 qualified players, while his 51.8 Total QBR was 25th, via ESPN.

Still, he has received plenty of support from the front office as well as the current coaching staff.

"I thought he did a heck of a job," Shurmur said after the season, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. "He battled. He got us in position to win. ... Everybody thinks I'm nuts, but I've seen the good in Eli. I certainly hear things [detrimental about Manning], but I believe in him. I feel strongly about Eli."

The coach offered his full support to keep Manning around in 2019, and it appears Gettleman also believes in the quarterback.

Considering the 37-year-old still has one more year on his current contract and there are no sure things at quarterback in the 2019 NFL draft class, the veteran seems likely to remain with the team going forward.