Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Execs Believe Cavs Star Is Available for 'Right Price'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 19, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Cavaliers 131-123. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Some NBA front office personnel believe Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love is "available for the proverbial right price," the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Tuesday.

Stein speculated the Denver Nuggets could be one team that makes a run at Love, based on their "longstanding fondness" for the five-time All-Star.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

