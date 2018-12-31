Clayton Thorson, Northwestern Beat Utah 31-20 to Win 2018 Holiday Bowl

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Northwestern Wildcats stormed back from a 17-point deficit to score a 31-20 New Year's Eve victory over the Utah Utes on Monday in the 2018 Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California.

Northwestern (9-5) extended its winning streak in bowl games to three with the massive comeback. The Wildcats' defense led the charge by forcing six turnovers—including four in the third quarter—after the Wildcats fell behind 14-0 in first.

Utah (9-5) dropped its first bowl game since 2010 but still owns a 14-2 record in bowls since 1999, which included five straight wins entering Monday's contest.

Northwestern had no answers for the 15th-ranked Utah defense in the first half. The Wildcats tallied just 126 total yards and six first downs in the opening 30 minutes.

The Utes took full advantage en route to building a 20-3 halftime lead.

Shelley connected with Jaylen Dixon and Jake Jackson on first-quarter touchdown passes to help the Pac-12 South Division champions build their advantage.

Northwestern quickly turned the tables in the third quarter by taking advantage of a series of Utah mistakes.

The Wildcats scored 21 points in a nine-minute span, and all three touchdowns during the barrage came following a Utes turnover, including an 82-yard fumble return for a score by Jared McGee.

Clayton Thorson, a senior playing his last collegiate game, took care of the rest with touchdown passes to Riley Lees and offensive lineman Trey Klock to bookend the scoring spree, which was made even more surprising by the team's inability to move the ball before the break.

Northwestern added a fourth TD shortly before the end of the third on a Lees eight-yard run.

Utah was unable to flip the script back in its favor in the final frame as the Wildcats cruised to the finish line for an impressive come-from-behind win.

Their performance in the third will stand up as one of the most dominant quarters of bowl season.

What's Next?

The Utes are set to return most of their key contributors on offense, led by quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss, who both missed the Holiday Bowl because of injuries. The defense will be forced to replace the linebacker tandem of Chase Hansen and Cody Barton, the team's top two tacklers.

Northwestern's biggest question mark surrounds head coach Pat Fitzgerald. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday the NFL's Green Bay Packers are expected to request an interview with Fitzgerald, though it's unclear whether he'd entertain the idea of making the jump to pro ball.