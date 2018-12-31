Kevin Durant on Free-Agency Plan: 'Play Basketball and Stack Money'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kevin Durant's pending free agency remains the biggest storyline of the 2019 NBA offseason, though the Golden State Warriors superstar has largely remained tight-lipped about his intentions.

But last week, Durant gave a rare glimpse of his thinking on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast.

"I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal so I can stack up my money and figure it out," Durant said (h/t Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports). "That's just the plan. Play basketball and stack money."

He also suggested that any flashy and elaborate recruiting efforts from teams would be in vain:

"Ain't nobody can recruit me no more. I want to dictate the environment that I want to be in. You can't give me the bells and whistles. I would rather see what you do on a day-to-day basis. That stuff really doesn't impress me.

"Arenas and doing extra sh-t just for me? Like nah. I just want to see if you're a real person, if you are going to hold people accountable every day. Are we all coming to work and enjoying basketball every day? Yeah, that's exactly what I'm getting here (with the Warriors)."

Those last comments will be music to Golden State's ears, as Durant suggested the Warriors continue to meet his criteria of what he's looking for in a franchise. And with the Warriors remaining the favorites to win a fourth title in the past five years and a third straight title with Durant on the team, those comments don't come as a major surprise.

But this summer will be fascinating, with a number of teams possessing major cap space and most contenders likely to make a run at Durant. As long as they offer the cash (they will) and save the gimmicks, they may have a chance.