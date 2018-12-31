Cincinnati's Late TD Gives Them Win over Virginia Tech in 2018 Military Bowl

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bearcats capped off one of the most impressive seasons in program history with a 35-31 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in Monday's Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference improved to 11-2 overall in its sixth-ever double-digit win season, while the ACC's Virginia Tech fell to a disappointing 6-7 in its first losing campaign since 1992.

Michael Warren II led the way for the Bearcats with 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the victors the lead for good with less than two minutes remaining. James Wiggins then iced the victory by picking off a deep Ryan Willis pass on Virginia Tech's final possession.

What's Next?

Both teams turn their attention toward the 2019 campaign, which will see the Bearcats play the UCLA Bruins and Ohio State Buckeyes in nonconference play, while the Hokies will face off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish outside of their ACC schedule.

