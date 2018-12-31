Cincinnati's Late TD Gives Them Win over Virginia Tech in 2018 Military Bowl

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bearcats capped off one of the most impressive seasons in program history with a 35-31 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in Monday's Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference improved to 11-2 overall in its sixth-ever double-digit win season, while the ACC's Virginia Tech fell to a disappointing 6-7 in its first losing campaign since 1992. 

Michael Warren II led the way for the Bearcats with 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the victors the lead for good with less than two minutes remaining. James Wiggins then iced the victory by picking off a deep Ryan Willis pass on Virginia Tech's final possession.

          

What's Next?

Both teams turn their attention toward the 2019 campaign, which will see the Bearcats play the UCLA Bruins and Ohio State Buckeyes in nonconference play, while the Hokies will face off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish outside of their ACC schedule.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Miller's Updated NFL Mock Draft 📈

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Miller's Updated NFL Mock Draft 📈

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiders, 49ers' Staffs Will Coach Senior Bowl

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Raiders, 49ers' Staffs Will Coach Senior Bowl

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Miami Hires Manny Diaz as HC

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Miami Hires Manny Diaz as HC

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Houston Requests Interview with Dana Holgorsen

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Houston Requests Interview with Dana Holgorsen

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report