Broncos Head Coach Rumors: Brian Flores, Mike Munchak Interviews Requested

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 29: Linebackers coach Brian Flores of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 29, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos aren't wasting time in their search for a new head coach, with two candidates reportedly receiving requests to interview with the team. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos put in an interview request with New England Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores. 

Schefter added Denver has also requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak. 

Broncos general manager John Elway announced on Monday that Vance Joseph was relieved of his duties after two seasons as head coach. 

Flores has spent his entire coaching career with the Patriots. The 37-year-old started in the scouting department during the 2004 season before moving to the sidelines as a special teams assistant in 2008. 

After spending two years as linebackers coach, Flores was promoted to defensive coordinator this season. The Patriots tied for fifth in the NFL with 28 takeaways and ranked seventh in scoring defense (20.3 points per game). 

Munchak has been Pittsburgh's offensive line coach since 2014. He spent three seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-13, going 22-26 with no playoff appearances. 

The Broncos posted back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72. They have missed the playoffs in three straight years since winning Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season. 

 

