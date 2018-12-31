NFL Rumors: Latest Coaching Reports Following Week 17

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Unfortunately, the firing has already begun in the NFL.

The New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired their head coaches ahead of Black Monday. New York released a statement officially releasing head coach Todd Bowles shortly after Tampa Bay did the same for head coach Dirk Koetter.

After the Jets finished 2018 with a loss at New England to finish 4-12, Bowles said that "the record says it all," according to Newsday. Since taking over in 2015, Bowles accumulated a 24-39 record as Jets head coach. His first season at the helm was successful at 10-6 followed by three losing seasons in a row.

The story was much of the same for Koetter in Tampa Bay. Koetter took over for the Bucs in 2016, posting a 9-7 record, followed by two seasons finishing at 5-11.

On the brighter side, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan confirmed that head coach Doug Marrone will return for his third full season as head coach. Meanwhile, it has been reported by NFL Network's Mike Silver and Ian Rapoport that Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is expected to return for a ninth season.

Below are rumors surrounding potential firings of current head coaches on Black Friday or at some point in the offseason as well as potential replacements.

Cleveland Browns

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

If the Browns fire interim head coach Gregg Williams as FOX's Jay Glazer has reported he expects to happen, it will be the second head coach to be fired by Cleveland in 2018 as Hue Jackson was fired in Week 8 after two-and-a-half seasons.

Williams, per CBS's Jason La Canfora, is expected to at least get an interview with the Browns.

However, senior writer for The Arizona Republic Bob McManaman tweeted on Sunday night that he is "hearing former Packers coach Mike McCarthy will be the next head coach of the Browns."

This report has not been confirmed but correlates with another report from John Kryk of The Toronto Sun that the Browns have reached out to McCarthy. While McCarthy won 125 regular-season games, 10 playoff games, and a Super Bowl title in 13 years with the Packers, this report does raise some questions.

A common criticism of McCarthy in his final years in Green Bay was his inability to craft a winning offense around quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If that's his reputation, why would Cleveland want to bring him in to pair with rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield?

That said, Browns general manager John Dorsey has history with McCarthy as a former Packers executive.

After the Browns 26-24 loss in Week 17 at Baltimore, Mayfield wasn't biting on any questions about the Browns front office. When ESPN's Tony Grossi asked if Mayfield would endorse his current coaching staff, Mayfield replied, "Stop trying to get me to say something, Tony (Grossi)," according to Browns reporter Kyle Kelly.

Denver Broncos

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Things are not looking good for second-year head coach Vance Joseph. FOX's Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that it "looks like" Joseph is out in Denver and added that "John Elway still is even talking about bringing Gary Kubiak back just as offensive coordinator."

After the Broncos' loss to the Chargers on Sunday, Joseph told the media that Elway "had offered him no word on his fate," according to Denver Post's Mark Kiszla. In two years as head coach, Joseph has finished 5-11 in 2017 and 6-10 this season.

The Broncos and Joseph have never felt like a fit. Following a disappointed first season last year, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, Elway met with former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan "to discuss a reunion."

Green Bay Packers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Zachary Jacobson of CheeseheadTV tweeted on Sunday night that the Green Bay Packers have a "clear-cut leading candidate" to become the franchise's next head coach.

"Spoke to a source close to the Packers' organization tonight who told me that Josh McDaniels is currently the one clear-cut leading candidate to be the team’s next head coach and could have a deal in place as early as within the next two weeks," Jacobson tweeted.

Of course, we've seen a variation of this story play out before last offseason when McDaniels, who has been offensive coordinator in New England since 2012, officially accepted an offer to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach. McDaniels then changed his mind and returned to New England.

Currently, Joe Philbin is serving as Green Bay's interim head coach after Mike McCarthy was let go following Week 13. Philbin is expected to "receive a head-coach interview, but it would be a surprise if he received the full-time job," according to Rapoport.

McDaniels is certainly an enticing option for the Packers, who need a dynamic offensive mind to come in and take advantage of the remaining years left with 35-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. McDaniels has experience prolonging great quarterbacks, as he has catered an offense around a now-41-year-old Tom Brady for years.

Miami Dolphins

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Nobody has a clear pulse on what will happen to head coach Adam Gase in Miami.

According to Miami Herald reporter Armando Salguero, former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan is interested in the Dolphins job:

"League sources say Ryan has told some of the assistant coach candidates that he has a solid chance of landing one or the other Miami job but that he’s an NFL coach at heart and would prefer to coach the Dolphins."

The other Miami job was referring to the University of Miami Hurricanes, who ended up hiring Manny Diaz on Sunday night.

As for the Dolphins, owner Stephen Ross has history with bringing in familiar faces as former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum is now the Dolphins GM. Ryan has coached the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, both in the AFC East with Miami.

Gase could very well return to the Dolphins for a fourth season—making this all moot.

According to Glazer on Sunday morning, "Adam Gase, he's a wild-card. ... If he's out, he'll be a very hot candidate."