John Harbaugh on Ravens: 'Best Team I've Ever Been Associated With'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has won a Super Bowl and has been around some elite teams during his time in football, but he believes his current group is special.

"This is the best team I've ever been associated with in 34 years of coaching and even back to pee-wee," Harbaugh said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "Look at this team, this bunch of guys. This is what a real team is. This is what a real team looks like. A bunch of guys who make a team. That's why we're where we're at."

The comments came after the Ravens clinched the playoffs with a dramatic 26-24 win over the Cleveland Browns. Baker Mayfield helped the Browns drive to the brink of field-goal range in the closing minutes, but a C.J. Mosley interception helped seal the victory for Baltimore.

The win helped the team move to 10-6 on the year, enough to win the AFC North over the 9-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.

This season has certainly been impressive, with the Ravens rallying with six wins in the final seven games to make the playoffs after beginning the season with a 4-5 record. The turnaround coincided with rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson becoming the starting quarterback over veteran Joe Flacco during the team's bye in Week 10.

The defense has also played a significant role, entering Week 17 with the league's best defense in both points and yards allowed.

Baltimore has won at least 10 games six different times in Harbaugh's 11 years with the team, winning the Super Bowl in 2012. He was also on the staff when the Philadelphia Eagles went to the Super Bowl in 2004.

However, he apparently sees something different in this squad after getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Ravens will now try to prove themselves in the postseason with a first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers next week.