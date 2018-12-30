Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Talks Win vs. Giants, Being Ready for the Playoffs

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys escaped with a 36-35 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and owner Jerry Jones believes it could be important for setting up the playoff run.

He provided his thoughts on the game and the upcoming postseason, via Tom Rock of Newsday:

Dallas had already clinched the NFC East and was locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC entering the week, so the result of Sunday's game didn't matter. This allowed the team to rest running back Ezekiel Elliott as well as All-Pro offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.

However, quarterback Dak Prescott stayed on the field the entire game, engineering a game-winning touchdown drive and two-point conversion in the final minutes.

While many questioned keeping the quarterback on the field and risking injury, Prescott threw for 387 passing yards with four touchdowns in the win.

"I don't believe you could have drawn that up for our fans or for the players and created a better way to step into the playoffs," Jones said after the game, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

The owner is now hoping for a deep run in the playoffs, something the franchise hasn't seen in a long time. The Cowboys don't have a postseason win since 2014 and haven't reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995.

Dallas will hope to change this story, beginning next week in the wild-card round against the Seattle Seahawks.