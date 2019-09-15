Steelers' James Conner Suffers Knee Injury vs. Seahawks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 02: James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Heinz Field on December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner left Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

It's unclear when Conner suffered the injury, but head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game his running back was being evaluated by the medical staff. 

The 24-year-old had 33 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries in Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss. 

Pittsburgh's offense was beat up by the Seahawks. In addition to Conner's injury, The Athletic's Gerry Dulac reported Ben Roethlisberger will have an MRI on the elbow injury that caused him to sit out the second half. 

Conner has had a minimal impact on the field thus far with 54 yards on 21 carries in two games.

Conner missed three games early last season with a high ankle sprain. Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell Jr. will likely handle the bulk of Pittsburgh's carries if Conner has to miss time.

