Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly Wants to Avoid Surgery at 'All Costs'

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Doctors will reportedly make a determination Monday as to whether Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger needs surgery on his injured right elbow.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Roethlisberger wants to avoid surgery "at all costs." The six-time Pro Bowler went down in the first half of Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and Mason Rudolph replaced him.

"We have no idea moving forward [about Roethlisberger's status], but I'm completely confident," Rudolph told reporters after the game. "I've always been confident in myself being the leader of the team and winning games. That's kinda what it all comes down to. If that's the case, I'll be ready to roll."

If Roethlisberger misses extended time, the Steelers will have to sign a quarterback behind Rudolph. They traded third-stringer Joshua Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week after the Jags lost starter Nick Foles to a shoulder injury.

Roethlisberger played in all 16 games last season for the first time since 2014. He's only done so three times in the last decade, so the odds were that Rudolph would eventually see playing time. Rudolph was the team's third-round pick in 2018 and threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns against one interception against Seattle.

The Rudolph-led offense could also be without running back James Conner, who left Sunday's game with a knee injury.

Sitting at 0-2 with injuries at two of their most important positions, the Steelers could be looking at a long season ahead if Roethlisberger misses extended time.