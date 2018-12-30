Tom Coughlin Rips Leonard Fournette, TJ Yeldon's Disrespectful, Selfish Behavior

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon appeared disinterested in the team's game against the Houston Texans Sunday, and Tom Coughlin wasn't happy about it.

The team's executive vice president of football operations blasted the players after the game for their lack of attentiveness to teammates in the 20-3 loss.

"I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette," Coughlin said, per Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union. "They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player."

