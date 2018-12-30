Report: Rex Ryan Interested in Miami Coaching Job After Mark Richt Retires

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Rex Ryan reportedly has interest in the Miami Hurricanes' head coaching vacancy, and he has support behind the scenes.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported a "couple prominent former UM players" favor Ryan to replace Mark Richt, who announced his retirement Sunday.

Ryan, 56, has no collegiate head coaching experience. He is 61-66 as an NFL coach with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

The last time Ryan coached at the college level was his stint as Kansas State's defensive coordinator in 1999. The college game has drastically changed since Ryan's last time at the level, but he would certainly bring a national splash to the program.

Ryan's brash nature would have an easy time fitting in with Miami culture, and his gregariousness might acquit him well with recruits.

Miami has been out of the national championship picture for a decade-and-a-half, so it's clear a major change is needed. Richt had the program going in the right direction until 2018, when a Top 10 preseason ranked team failed to live up to expectations. The Hurricanes went 7-6 and concluded their campaign with an ugly 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Odds are Miami will throw out a wide net in looking for potential candidates. The team isn't lacking in booster funds, and Richt's retirement means it won't have to pay a buyout to replace him.

Ryan, meanwhile, will have to weigh leaving a comfortable position as an analyst at ESPN for the day-to-day grind of college coaching.