Mark Richt Retires After 3 Seasons as Miami Head Coach

Mark Richt Retires After 3 Seasons as Miami Head CoachDecember 30, 2018
Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mark Richt announced his retirement Sunday after three years with the program, per Christy Chirinos of the South Florida Sun Sentinel:
Christy Chirinos @ChristyChirinos
Miami has just issued a statement saying Mark Richt has decided to retire from coaching... Here it is... https://t.co/ogaginftYa
The news came as a surprise on a number of fronts:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The timing of Mark Richt's retirement is staggering in light of the loss of Manny Diaz. The 'Canes basically had their replacement.
Pete Thamel @PeteThamel
Just spoke to Miami AD Blake James. He said he’s “in shock” over Mark Richt’s decision to step down at Miami.
In his three seasons, Miami went 26-13 and reached three bowl games, including the Orange Bowl in 2017. The Hurricanes reached as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press poll in 2017, though they finished a disappointing 7-6 this year.
In his career between Georgia (2001-15) and Miami, Richt was 171-64 with 17 bowl appearances (10 wins).
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Richt won 171 games since becoming Georgia's head coach in 2001. That's the third-most wins by any FBS coach in that span behind only Urban Meyer (186) and Nick Saban (186). https://t.co/Xc6JH5Xal8
But Richt had his share of struggles in recent years, especially later in seasons:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Richt's Miami teams were 10-1 in September in his 3 seasons at the helm. They were 16-12 after, including 1-3 in December and January. https://t.co/SE5J9xRV49
Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy
Since 2015, only 8 programs that were ranked in AP preseason Top 10 finished year unranked. Mark Richt did so twice (Georgia 2015, Miami 2018)
As for Richt's replacement in Miami, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic broke down some of the possibilities:
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Rumors on Mark Richt stepping down at #Miami heated up late last night. Very curious where #Canes look now. Butch Davis has done a very impressive job at FIU. Mario Cristobal has folks in Oregon excited. Manny Diaz, the best part of Rich's tenure, just took the Temple job.
Manny Navarro of The Athletic added Oregon's "Mario Cristobal is Miami's No. 1 target" but noted "[Greg] Schiano, Butch [Davis], [Dan] Mullen were interviewed last time."
Schiano is the defensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes, while Mullen is the head honcho at Florida and likely would be tough to pry from the Gators. For both Schiano and Davis, the head coach of the Florida International Panthers, however, the Miami gig would be an upward move.
The job is a premier position, though it also comes with its share of pressure given that the Hurricanes haven't been elite in quite some time. Miami was one of college football's most dominant programs from the mid-1980s until the early 2000s, winning five national championships in that span, though recent years have brought decline:
Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith
Miami hasn't finished in the Top 10 since 2003. It's only finished in the Top 25 three times in the last 13 seasons. Ray Lewis, Andre Johnson, Vinny Testaverde and Willis McGahee ain't walking through that door.
For Miami's next head coach, the only goal will be returning the Hurricanes to prominence. Anything less will be deemed a failure for the proud program.
Early Predictions for Alabama vs. Clemson