CFP National Championship 2019: Early Predictions for Alabama vs. Clemson

The two most dominant teams of the College Football Playoff era square off in the National Championship for the third time in four seasons.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 2 Clemson Tigers have been the gold standard of college football since the playoff era began in 2014, and they once again asserted their dominance in Saturday's semifinals.

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide are 2-1 in the playoff against Dabo Swinney's Tigers, with the victories coming in the 2016 final and 2018 Sugar Bowl, which served as a semifinal.

Clemson's lone triumph over the Tide came in the 2017 title game behind quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Although many of the faces have changed from the last time the programs stepped on the field 12 months ago, the abundance of talent is still there, and we're expecting nothing short of another epic to finish off the college football season.

Predictions

Trevor Lawrence Thrives In The Pocket

If there were any concerns about Trevor Lawrence's lack of big-game experience at the collegiate level, he erased them in the Cotton Bowl.

The freshman signal-caller unraveled the Notre Dame secondary by throwing for 327 yards and three touchdowns, with all three scores coming in the second quarter.

Lawrence brings a skill set to the field that Clemson needed a year ago in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama, as Kelly Bryant only threw for 124 yards and was picked off on two occasions.

Saturday's 327-yard performance marked the most yards Lawrence threw for in his young career, and he's poised to put in a similar performance against Alabama's defense.

The Crimson Tide secondary isn't as talented as the group that featured Minkah Fitzpatrick a year ago, but it still boasts a first-round talent in Deionte Thompson.

Lawrence will be able to pick apart Alabama's pass coverage because of the talented wide receiver corps he has at his disposal.

With Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers and Renfrow all capable of getting open with their speed and route running, Alabama can't commit multiple players to a single receiver.

Lawrence's precision passes will hit his receivers in stride as they break free from one-on-one coverage, which should result in long gains or even momentum-changing touchdowns.

By the time the National Championship is over, everyone will be fawning over Lawrence much like they did with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a year ago.

And with at least two years left to play at Clemson, Lawrence will garner the attention of struggling NFL teams who hope to land him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Alabama's Running Backs Find A Way Through Clemson's Defensive Line

One of the best positional battles in a matchup littered with NFL prospects is between Alabama's running backs and Clemson's defensive line.

The Crimson Tide's interchangeable trio of Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs won't allow Clemson's defensive line to take any plays off.

However, Clemson's interior group is as deep as any positional unit in the country, and the Tigers coaching staff will find a way to keep all the big men fresh.

But at some point, the Crimson Tide will wear down the Tigers because of their relentless offensive line, which is led by, you guessed it another first-round prospect in Jonah Williams.

A year ago in the Sugar Bowl, Damien Harris powered through the Clemson defensive line for 77 yards, while Jalen Hurts and Bo Scarbrough chipped in as well.

Much like Clemson did at quarterback, Alabama upgraded at running back and it showed in the Orange Bowl, as it totaled 200 yards on the ground.

Alabama will throw Clemson's defensive line off by getting to the outside and thriving in the short passing game similar to how Jacobs got free against Oklahoma by catching four passes for 60 yards and a score.

As long as Alabama's offensive line gains confidence from setting up a successful run game, it should help them keep the Clemson defense out of the pocket when Tagovailoa drops back to pass.

But if Clemson surges through Alabama's blocks and locks up the talented stable of running backs, it'll set the tone for a constant pass rush that could make the difference in determining the national champion.

