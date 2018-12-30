Nick Foles Rumors: Eagles QB Could Buy out Contract or Be Franchised and Traded

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

There are multiple options on the table for the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Nick Foles during the upcoming offseason.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it is likely the two sides will part ways in some manner:

If the Eagles exercise the $20 million option in Foles' contract, Foles can give back $2 million in order to get bought out and become a free agent.

Rapoport also noted the Eagles may franchise Foles and then attempt to trade him.

