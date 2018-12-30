Klay Thompson: 'The Internet Is a Very Volatile Place,' Doesn't Try to Be Online

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson went viral Saturday night, but the four-time All-Star said he largely tries to stay away from the internet.

In the midst of a 32-point performance during a 115-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Thompson looked at his hand and said, "I missed you."

When Anthony Slater of The Athletic asked if he was aware of how much attention his gesture had garnered, Thompson offered a glimpse into his psyche:

"I haven't, but the internet is a very volatile place," he said. "I don't try to be on there too much because it's a lot of range of emotions. Mass information is crazy. I try to read books and stay away as much as I can during the season because you can drive yourself crazy if you get into Twitter spats with people."

Thompson's philosophy likely served him well this month. He hadn't topped 16 points in any of his previous six games, and he shot 40 percent or worse from the field in five of those contests.

On Saturday, Thompson hit 57.1 percent of his shots and went 4-of-5 from long range. That's what we've come to expect, as he's been one of the NBA's best shooters since entering the league in 2011.