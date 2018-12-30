Kyler Murray After Orange Bowl Loss to Alabama: 'I Never Quit'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kyler Murray has yet to officially announce his plans for next year, but the Oklahoma quarterback ended 2018 doing everything in his power to lead his team to victory before ultimately coming up short against Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

Speaking to reporters after the Sooners' 45-34 loss (h/t Sam Gannon of KOKH Fox 25), Murray said he hopes his OU legacy will be that "everyone knows I never quit."

Murray overcame a slow start to put up 308 passing yards, 109 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in defeat. Alabama's defense came into the College Football Playoff semifinal ranked fourth in the nation in points allowed (14.8), 13th in passing yards allowed (178.4) and 18th in rushing yards allowed (117.0).

Now that Oklahoma's season is over, Murray has to decide if he will honor his contract with the Oakland Athletics after being drafted No. 9 overall by the MLB team in June.

"I feel like I can play in the NFL, but as far [as] giving it up, as of now, yeah, that's the plan," Murray told reporters last month.

B/R's Matt Miller noted Murray would face scrutiny from professional teams if he continues to play football because of his listed size of 5'10" and 195 pounds, which "would make him the shortest and lightest starting quarterback in the NFL."

If this ends up being Murray's only season at Oklahoma, he left a lasting impression on the football program. The 21-year-old won the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,053 yards, running for 892 yards and racking up 51 total touchdowns in the regular season.