Andre Iguodala Ejected vs. Blazers for 'Hostile Act' of Tossing Ball into Stands

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was ejected from his team's road game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday for throwing the basketball into the stands after the first half ended:

Nick Friedell of ESPN.com offered further context:

"The sequence in question occurred after Iguodala tried to gain control of the ball as the final seconds of the first half rolled off the clock. Iguodala was unable to corral the ball until the buzzer sounded and the lights on the floor went off. After an extra second, Iguodala got the ball and flung it about 20 rows deep into the stands out of frustration."

The NBA league office clarified that Iguodala committed a "hostile act" by "throwing the ball into the stands with force," leading to the ejection.

Numerous people jumped to Iguodala's defense, saying that an ejection was too harsh. Shane Young of BBall Breakdown and Jason Quick of The Athletic were among them:

Iguodala should expect a fine for his actions if past precedent is any indication.

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving tossed the ball into the stands after his team's loss to the Denver Nuggets earlier this season and was fined $25,000 by the NBA.

The eight-year veteran was annoyed that Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was trying for his 50th point in the waning seconds with his team already having the game in hand.

Most importantly, Irving wasn't suspended for his act, so don't expect any further action from the league for Iguodala outside the fine.

The 15-year veteran will take the court next on Monday at the Phoenix Suns.