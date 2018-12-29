Florida's Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Questions Michigan's Peach Bowl Preparation

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Florida Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson twisted the knife a bit following his team's 41-15 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Peach Bowl on Saturday in Atlanta.

"I don't know how they prepared," Gardner-Johnson said of Michigan, per Wolverines Wire's Isaiah Hole. "But I don't think they prepared too well. Definitely came out there and won the game on both sides of the ball."

Michigan didn't start the game badly. The Wolverines led 7-3 after the first quarter before they trailed 13-10 at halftime. A 14-point third quarter helped Florida take control of the game, though.

To be fair to the Wolverines, they were without leading tackler Devin Bush, leading rusher Karan Higdon and star defensive tackle Rashan Gary, each of whom sat to prepare for the NFL draft. Drawing up a game plan wasn't easy for head coach Jim Harbaugh when he had to account for replacing three of his best players.

Those absences were evident in the final numbers. Michigan allowed 427 yards—well above its season average of 262.5. The Wolverines also carried the ball 30 times for just 77 yards. Higdon averaged 5.3 yards per carry while running for 1,178 yards in 11 games this year.

Gardner-Johnson at least earned the right for the postgame trash talk. He finished with four solo tackles and two interceptions, and he concluded the Gators' scoring with a 30-yard pick-six with four minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the game.