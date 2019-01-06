Derrick Rose Ruled Out vs. Lakers Because of Ankle Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 6, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 28: Derrick Rose #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on December 28, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced guard Derrick Rose will not play Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a sprained right ankle.

The 30-year-old Rose has shown flashes of his 2010-11 MVP form this season with 18.9 points on 48.6 percent shooting and 4.8 assists per game.

After winning the MVP Award amid leading the 62-20 Chicago Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals, a variety of injuries robbed him of his sky-high potential, including a torn ACL and two torn menisci.

He bounced from Chicago to New York to Cleveland in 2016 and 2017 before landing in Minnesota in March 2018 under his old Bulls head coach, Tom Thibodeau.

Rose signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal in July and proved he was one of the best bargains in the league. He injected life into a franchise that was in turmoil after Jimmy Butler's trade request and an infamous practice.

This latest injury marks a setback during a remarkable resurgence. Rose has shown he's capable of exploding offensively any night, like when he dropped 50 against the Utah Jazz on Halloween.

Without Rose in the lineup, Tyus Jones should get more playing time. Through 38 games, the 22-year-old has averaged 5.3 points and 3.8 assists. The ex-Duke Blue Devil is an asset on the defensive end, as ESPN.com ranks him seventh among qualified point guards in defensive real plus-minus.

Still, the 18-21 Wolves will be hard-pressed to replicate Rose's offensive production. And if he misses an extended period of time, Minnesota may struggle to stay relevant in the playoff race.

Related

    Brown: Butler Didn't Cross the Line

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Brown: Butler Didn't Cross the Line

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr: Dubs Haven't Reached Full Potential

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: Dubs Haven't Reached Full Potential

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Pitino Says He Still Wants an NBA Job

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pitino Says He Still Wants an NBA Job

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Anybody Surprised by New Jimmy Drama?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Anybody Surprised by New Jimmy Drama?

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report