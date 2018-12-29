Dwayne Haskins 'Fine' with Entering 2019 NFL Draft or Returning to Ohio State

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins didn't tip his hand Saturday when discussing whether he intends to return to college in 2019 or enter the NFL draft.

"I feel like if I were to leave I'd be fine," Haskins said, per ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura. "I feel like I'd be fine staying or leaving, so the biggest thing is being comfortable and being happy with the decision."

Haskins has made a big impression in just his first season as the Ohio State starter. He threw for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns with eight interceptions during the regular season and inked his name all over the program's record book.

In his most recent big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Haskins as the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 15 player in the 2019 NFL draft class.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert announced Wednesday he will return for his senior year. While a lot can change between now and the draft in April, Haskins has the easiest road to be the first quarterback off the board.

Haskins said Herbert's announcement won't impact his choice.

"I felt I was the best quarterback in the country regardless of what Herbert did," he said. "I'm happy he made that decision for himself, but the decision had nothing to do with me."

NFL teams are surely hoping Haskins will forgo his final two years of eligibility. Daniel Jones (No. 22), Will Grier (No. 27) and Drew Lock (No. 46) were the only other quarterbacks to crack Miller's top 50.