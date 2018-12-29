Kyrie Irving on Gifting Homeless Man Money: 'My Object Is to Heal the World'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving commented Saturday on recently giving a homeless man money prior to a game against the Rockets in Houston.

According to Kyle Draper of NBC Sports Boston, Irving mentioned wanting to give back because of the good fortune he has been afforded:

"That's just who I am. I don't do it for looks or anything like that. I saw him when I was coming back from shooting in the morning and told him I had him next time I was coming out. I'm pretty sure he was going to be waiting there for me. I just had to bless that man. I'm really afforded a lot in this life that I play the game the game that I love. I just love giving back. I told you my object is to heal the world."

As seen in the following video posted by TMZ Sports, Irving gave the man a wad of money Thursday estimated to be worth around $240:

Irving went on to score 23 points against the Rockets later that day, but Boston fell 127-113 to a Houston team that is finally hitting its stride.

The 26-year-old Irving is making over $20 million this season, and he is in line for a massive new contract once the 2018-19 campaign ends if he opts out of the final year of his current deal as expected.

While Irving is about to get paid, it is nice to see him already paying it forward to others.